Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $561,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.95 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

