Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $565,000 Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,794,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $610,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $235,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622,309 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,886,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $193,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $30.37 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $583.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on Gentex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares in the company, valued at $711,841.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.