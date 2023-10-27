Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Range Resources by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Range Resources by 31.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Range Resources from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Range Resources from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.84.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $35.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

