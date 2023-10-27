Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.18. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.55 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 500.85% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 36.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

