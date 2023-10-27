Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Westlake by 89.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth $43,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLK stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Co. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.52). Westlake had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.29.

In other news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

