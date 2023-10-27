Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 500 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DINO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $54.11 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.28%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

