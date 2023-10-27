Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $263,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 83.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 106,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 48,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,271,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $153.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.89. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $110.93 and a one year high of $192.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,065 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $5,545,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 120,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,015.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,564.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,591 in the last ninety days. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

