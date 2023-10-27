Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 39,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 214,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

