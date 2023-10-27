Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Recommended Stories

