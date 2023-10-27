Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.33.

CCK stock opened at $81.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Crown by 101.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

