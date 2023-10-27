Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 280,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 21,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.09. The company has a market capitalization of $387.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

