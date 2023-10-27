Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.78.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.64 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $316,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,161.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $244,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,904 shares of company stock worth $3,713,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after acquiring an additional 726,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

