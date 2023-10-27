Endeavor Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,873 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the average volume of 3,255 call options.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $508,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 712,461 shares of company stock valued at $17,282,783. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 25.6 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $22.25 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $17.65 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

