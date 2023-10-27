EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $213.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.99 and a 52-week high of $385.96.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

