Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 333.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Equitable by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $102,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

