Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,099 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,279,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after acquiring an additional 423,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of EXEL opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $469.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 4,600 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 399,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,719.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exelixis

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.