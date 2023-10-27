Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $254.50

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 254.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 255.64 ($3.13), with a volume of 32728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.14).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £823.21 million, a P/E ratio of 843.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 271.13.

About Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

