First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$35.39 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$34.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$27.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.97. The firm has a market cap of C$19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$23.38 and a twelve month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. Analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9971449 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

