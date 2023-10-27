First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,723 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.1 %

FSLR opened at $151.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.55 and a 12-month high of $232.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,953,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total transaction of $2,504,879.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,763,048. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on First Solar

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.