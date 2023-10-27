Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.81.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $441,669.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $422,939.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,223 shares of company stock worth $4,170,585. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.