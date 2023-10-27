FSA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $148.98 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $387.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day moving average of $162.09.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

