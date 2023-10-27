General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.94.

GM stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. General Motors has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

