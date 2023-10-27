Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $372.00

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 372 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 372.80 ($4.57), with a volume of 36781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 381 ($4.67).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.
In other news, insider Richard Stephen Mully purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 387 ($4.74) per share, for a total transaction of £38,700 ($47,409.04). Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
