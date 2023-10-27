Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $130.00

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 130.57 ($1.60), with a volume of 305289 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.62).

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 144.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 14.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 326.34 and a beta of 0.20.

Greencoat UK Wind Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. Greencoat UK Wind’s payout ratio is 2,195.12%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

