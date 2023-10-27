Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $737,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,044,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

