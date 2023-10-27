Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.04. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $239.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Further Reading

