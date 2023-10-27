Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.05 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Etsy by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after purchasing an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $66,556,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 521,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research cut their price target on Etsy from $108.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.23.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $62.37 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $1,992,634.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,863 shares of company stock worth $4,981,631. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.