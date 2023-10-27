Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,035,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $175.07 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.90 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.