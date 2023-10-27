Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,338 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 73,892 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $199,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,185,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,762 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.25%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

