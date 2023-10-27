GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE:GXO opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.98. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO Logistics

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.