Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 8,100 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $6,088,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,723,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,870,000 after acquiring an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $66.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $74.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ELS shares. StockNews.com lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.