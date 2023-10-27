Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires Shares of 70,100 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 5.8% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at about $431,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,077,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Flex by 57.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 10,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,963.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $1,376,457.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX opened at $25.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

