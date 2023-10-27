Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

