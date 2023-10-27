Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 65.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 58.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 170.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,921 shares in the company, valued at $25,953,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $470,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 427,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,953,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,691 shares of company stock worth $2,187,282. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $50.74 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.52 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.