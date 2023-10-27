Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $155.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.58 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.90.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

