Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 10,097 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $263,108.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,233,847 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $59.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.50. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

