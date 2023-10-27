Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,900 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $98.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,518,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,386,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

