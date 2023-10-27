Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,400 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $128,695,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 89.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,768,000 after buying an additional 1,228,048 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 55.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,783,000 after buying an additional 1,034,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 103.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,144,000 after buying an additional 827,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qiagen

About Qiagen

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.