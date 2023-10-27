Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,414.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,355.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,286.29. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,287.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

