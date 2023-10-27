Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 42.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 128.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $152.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day moving average of $138.56.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $542.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.35 million. PTC had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PTC. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

