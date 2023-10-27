Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,806 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,174,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 98,053.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,603,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.90 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

