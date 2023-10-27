Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,619,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,103,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penumbra by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,419,000 after buying an additional 21,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penumbra by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,307,000 after buying an additional 18,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.85, for a total transaction of $149,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at $16,199,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $193.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.64. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 260.92 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.76 and a 12-month high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEN

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.