Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.80 Million Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in News were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in News by 0.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of News by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in News by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 292,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in News by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,380. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.93 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $22.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NWSA

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.