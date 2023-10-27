Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.87 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 903,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 4.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after purchasing an additional 419,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Toro by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,561,000 after purchasing an additional 458,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

Toro Stock Up 1.8 %

TTC stock opened at $81.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

