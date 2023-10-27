Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.13 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $158,217.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,083 shares of company stock worth $1,757,327. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 28.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

