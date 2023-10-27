Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

