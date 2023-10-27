Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.75 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 72,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NYSE HIG opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock valued at $325,737 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

