Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 552,860 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank raised Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

