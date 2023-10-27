Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,988,000 after purchasing an additional 192,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at about $513,164,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $133.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $138.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.