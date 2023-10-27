Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 88.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,062,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 81,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $8,568,699.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 810,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,196,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,621,102.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 784,122 shares of company stock worth $13,099,285 and have sold 1,313,417 shares worth $132,726,614. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

